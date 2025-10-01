Gary Oldman reveals surprising remark Prince William made at knighthood ceremony

Sir Gary Oldman revealed that the Prince of Wales made a joke about his Slow Horses character as he received a knighthood for services to drama on Tuesday (30 September).

The Oscar-winning actor accepted the honour from Prince William at Windsor Castle. Sir Gary recalled how William told him he was a fan of the Apple TV show about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents, before making a joke about his character Jackson Lamb.

The prince told Sir Gary that every time he sees him on screen as Lamb, “I just want to give you a good wash”, Sir Gary said.