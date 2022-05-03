Gilded Glamour: fashion highlights from the Met Gala 2022

Watch a roundup of this year's Met Gala looks on the theme "Gilded Glamour."

From Billie Eilish's gothic Gucci corset dress to Jared Leto's "double trouble" look and Lizzo's dramatic embroidered coat, the theme paid homage to the period of rapid growth in the US from 1870 to 1890.

Critics on social media condemned the theme as "out of touch" given the current state of inflation in the US and the war in Ukraine.

