Gillian Anderson reveals main struggle writing new sexual fantasy book

Gillian Anderson has revealed the biggest problem she encountered while writing her new book, Want.

The actress anonymously asked women to share their sexual fantasies for the book and discussed the response she had when appearing on the Stephen Colbert Late Show on Wednesday (3 April).

The 55-year-old also revealed she was inspired by the 1970s book A Secret Garden.

She said: “I asked women from around the world to submit anonymous letters asking about their sexual fantasies.

“About 8,000 people started a letter, but we ended up with about 800. A lot of cold feet.”

Want is due for release on 5 September.