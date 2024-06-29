Keane’s Tim Rice-Oxley has said the band’s mission is to “get people’s attention from all over the place” during their Pyramid stage slot at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday (29 June).

The British indie band, who has been celebrating 20 years of their debut studio album Hopes And Fears this year, are playing Worthy Farm’s main stage at 4pm.

Ahead of their performance, Rice-Oxley said: “We’re playing at four in the afternoon so you often find people are like… emerging from the hangover.

“They’re sort of wandering around and thinking about what they’re gonna see, waiting for the headliners.

“So you kind of hope you can get people’s attention from all over the place and get people singing along. That’s our mission.”