A luxury gift bag curator who has been hired for the Grammys is showing fans what high-profile attendees of the awards will be receiving.

Packed in two giant suitcases, Rachel says that brands tend to donate products by way of promotion, and contents of the gift bags range from food and beauty products, through to experiences.

Showing off the contents on TikTok, she also pointed out that the Recording Academy only wants brands that are either minority-owned or giving back to the community included in the bags.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here