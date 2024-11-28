Gregg Wallace quizzes Penny Lancaster on her life with husband Sir Rod Stewart in a resurfaced Celebrity MasterChef clip.

The former model appeared on the show three years ago.

The clip has resurfaced after Sir Rod accused the MasterChef host of humiliating his wife after she was reduced to tears on the show back in 2021.

It comes as Mr Wallace stepped down from the BBC show amid allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

The Independent has contacted Mr Wallace’s representatives for comment. A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.