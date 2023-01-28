Harry Styles fans have captured the moment the singer ripped his trousers open on stage - as Jennifer Aniston watched on from the crowd.

The 28-year-old was performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, when he lunged a little too hard, instantly pulling them apart.

Thankfully, he was able to laugh off the wardrobe malfunction, and danced around the stage as he attempted to cover the gaping crotch hole. He later changed into a similar pair of trousers.

