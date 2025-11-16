Kelly Brook reveals three biggest I’m a Celeb fears ahead of jungle

Kelly Brook has revealed what she’s most scared of ahead of her stint in the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

The radio host and model, 45, is part of the 2025 series lineup, which also includes stars such as Martin Kemp, Alex Scott, and Aitch.

Speaking on Heart Radio, Brook admitted that spiders, not being able to wash properly, and being hungry were the three things she was least looking forward to.

I’m a Celeb’s 2025 series begins on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, 16 November.