Ian Lavender’s most memorable Dad’s Army scene: ‘Don’t tell him, Pike’

Watch one of Ian Lavender’s most memorable scenes from Dad’s Army, after the actor died aged 77.

The actor, who played Private Frank Pike in the classic BBC series, passed away on Friday, 2 February, with his death being announced three days later by his agent.

The comedy, which first aired in July 1968, is full of memorable moments and scenes, with few more famous than the scene where Captain Mainwaring accidentally reveals the name of Private Pike to a German U-boat captain.

From the episode ‘The Deadly Attachment,’ the scene is widely regarded as one of the funniest scenes in British comedy history.