A mystery woman was seen entering the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here final on Sunday (10 December), leaving viewers very confused.

The woman was seen just as presenters Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly announced Nigel Farage had finished third in this year’s show.

The woman was seen with a clipboard whispering to the GB News presenter, as final two contestants Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson watched on.

It appears the woman was telling the former British politician to wait before leaving camp, as they were going to an advert break.

Suddenly the camera panned away from them, and someone was heard telling her to be quiet.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one viewer asked: “Who was the random women talking to nigel?”