I’m A Celebrity star in tears as she sends powerful message to school bullies

I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt was reduced to tears as she sent a powerful message to her school bullies.

The TV personality, who won the reality show in 2016, posted a video of herself from a hotel room in London on Sunday evening (9 November) as she prepares to attend the premiere of Wicked.

The former Gogglebox star says: “I keep crying. I am sat in bed in London with a glass of champers, I have just had a fitting because tomorrow I am going to the Wicked premiere.”

She adds: “For anyone who felt like an outsider, I liked musical theatre, ballroom dancing before it was cool.

“I wish I could scream to my teenage self that it was all going to be fine.

“To anyone who bullied me as a teenage, I am now living my best life.”