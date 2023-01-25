Love Island first-look: Jessie and Aaron choose which Islanders must leave the villa

Things are getting tense in the Love Island villa as two contestants are forced to choose who to send home.

Newcomers Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters have been picked to make the decision ahead of the arrival of a new bombshell.

Jessie and Aaron appear to be feeling the heat in a first-look clip released by ITV ahead of tonight’s show (25 January).

“We had to make our decision off who we think has the most potential to continue to grow and develop,” Jessie says.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.