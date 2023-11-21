Jamie Lynn Spears begs to go home amid fears she will quit I’m a Celeb

Jamie Lynn Spears sobbed as she begged to go home amid fears she will quit I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The former Zoey 101 star, 32, broke down in tears over missing her children after her campmates failed to bring a photograph of them back from a challenge on Tuesday's (21 November) episode.

After not getting her luxury item, Spears cried as she spoke to the Bush Telegraph.

"I don't get it... this is not okay, I wanna go home," she said.“I do not want to be here.”