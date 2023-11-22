First look at Jamie Lynn Spears’s I’m a Celeb trial as star threatens to quit

Jamie Lynn Spears will take on her first Bushtucker trial in tonight’s (22 November) episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after she threatened to quit the show.

The former Zoey 101 star will take on the “Climb of Cruelty” challenge to try and win stars for camp.

It comes after Spears begged to go home on Tuesday after her campmates failed to win her luxury item of a photograph of her children in a challenge.

Production members are reportedly panicking that Spears could be on her way out.