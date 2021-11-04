Jay-Z has deleted his Instagram account after just one day on the social media platform.

The rapper made an account on the platform to promote the new Netflix western The Harder They Fall, which he produced.

Shortly after setting the account live, Jay-Z swiftly racked up 1.9 million followers, one of whom was singer Beyoncé, his wife of 13 years.

However, a day later after the film premiered on the streaming site, the account was taken down.

