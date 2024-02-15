Jennifer Lopez reveals how husband Ben Affleck empowers and supports her

Jennifer Lopez has opened up on how her husband Ben Affleck “empowers and supports” her in her career.

The 54-year-old has debuted her new musical film This Is Me...Now, which sees her star as a hopeless romantic and charts her journey to finding love.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday (15 January), the singer spoke of her husband’s support throughout her career.

She said: “He empowers me to understand that I can do whatever it is I have in my mind.”

“He gives me that little extra kind of love,” she added.