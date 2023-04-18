Newly released footage shows medics racing to save Jeremy Renner in the moments after his snowplough accident.

The Marvel star was critically injured when he was run over by an unmanned Snowcat as he ploughed drives on New Year’s Day.

Bodycam footage shows Renner lying on the ground in the snow, surrounded by a team of medics racing to save his life.

The horrifying accident happened in the mountains near Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Renner sustained numerous injuries, including 35 broken bones, a collapsed lung and a punctured liver, but is now recovering.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.