Jessie J makes heartbreaking admission as she reveals impact of cancer journey on son

Jessie J has heartbreakingly revealed that she feels like she has been “robbed” of time with her son following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Appearing on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast on Wednesday (20 August), the “Price Tag” singer, who underwent a mastectomy in June, candidly shared that she “feels like I can’t be a mum to my son”.

“I feel like cancer has robbed me of memories with my boy,” she told Laing, adding that some days can be “awful” when dealing with raising a child as well as undergoing cancer treatment.

The 37-year-old, who filmed the podcasts in two parts after initially deciding she didn’t want the first recording to air, emotionally shared that when she was first diagnosed, she thought that “things would go left and I would die”.