How John Davidson used fishing to help actors tell his story in I Swear

John Davidson has revealed how he helped the actors who portrayed him in the film I Swear get into character - and it involved a fishing trip.

Speaking to The Independent at the London premiere of the upcoming film based on Davidson’s life, the Tourette syndrome campaigner said it was “surreal” to see actors playing him on the silver screen, and said he was “blown away” by Robert Aramayo’s performance.

He revealed that he took the Aramyo and and Scott Ellis Watson, who plays Davidson as a child, on a fishing trip, a pastime the 54-year-old loves, and Armayo spent “nearly everyday with me, following me around and picking up on my triggers and ticks”.

Recounting the trip, the 31-year-old actor said it was “really fun and a great bonding experience”. He also praised his time with Davidson as “incomparable”.