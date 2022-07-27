Candace Cameron Bure has responded to claims from JoJo Siwa that she is the “rudest celebrity” the YouTuber has ever met.

Taking to Instagram, the Full House star revealed she called Siwa to apologise after the TikTok storm, and also explained the interaction in question.

Apparently, the pair met when Siwa was 11-years-old at the Fuller House premiere and during the event, Bure refused a photo with the youngster, but took them with other people.

The actor said she apologised for “breaking” Siwa’s heart at the time, saying she feels “crummy” about the interaction.

