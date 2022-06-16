Hailey Bieber has updated fans on Justin’s facial paralysis, saying “everything is good” after the singer announced the news.

The singer has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, an illness that has caused complete paralysis of the right side of his face.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hailey confirmed that her husband is “going to be totally okay”.

“I’m doing okay, he’s also doing okay, obviously it’s been a weird turn of events the last couple of months and few days,” she said.

“But he’s going to be totally okay.”

