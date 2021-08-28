Kanye West courted controversy by bringing out disgraced musicians Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at his Donda album listening party on Thursday (August 26th).

During the livestream, the Yeezus hitmaker brought out Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, along with fellow rapper DaBaby, who is embroiled in a homophobia scandal.

Ye’s decision to collaborate with these artists on his new album has stirred controversy with ex-wife Kim Kardashian admitting she ‘would have never participated if she knew Manson would be there’, sources told PEOPLE.