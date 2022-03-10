Kanye West has shared a second music video for his single “Eazy”, which features an animated version of Pete Davidson being beaten up by a monkey.

In new footage, animated characters representing West and collaborator The Game appear alongside the skinned primate from the “Eazy” cover art.

An avatar for Davidson is shown to be beaten up by the monkey, which pins Davidson down and repeatedly punches him in the head.

West raps the line: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass” as the scene unfolds.

