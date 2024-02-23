Kate Garraway had tears in her eyes as she presented her last Good Morning Britain show with co-star Ben Shephard.

As Friday morning’s show (23 February) was introduced by a voiceover, Garraway told viewers: “My god it’s not even a minute past six and I just realised that’s the last time we’re hearing ‘Good Morning Britain' with Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway.

“I’m off already, I’m off already. Too emotional.”

Shephard told her: “I’m desperately trying to hold this together, we’ve got three hours.”