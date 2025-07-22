Katy Perry nearly falls as prop malfunctions mid-air over crowd

Katy Perry almost fell from a butterfly prop after it malfunctioned while she was flying over the crowd singing "Roar" during her concert in San Francisco on Friday (18 July).

The pop star was sitting on top of the machine when it dropped mid-performance, clinging onto it.

Perry, who was rigged to the prop, appeared startled but continued with her set at the Chase Center arena.

It comes after a flying car prop at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour tilted midair during her Houston concert.