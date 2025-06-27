Katy Perry enjoys day out amid Orlando Bloom split allegations

Katy Perry visited Australia Zoo during a pit stop on her Lifetimes tour Down Under, amid speculation over an alleged split between the pop star and her partner Orlando Bloom.

In footage shared to her followers on Instagram on Tuesday (24 June), the ‘Roar’ singer can be seen feeding a kangaroo, holding a koala and petting a rhino.

In another clip, the singer can be seen wedged in the jaw of a plastic alligator, as she puts on her best Australian accent to say “crikey”.

Perry and Bloom, who began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty, have reportedly called off their engagement.