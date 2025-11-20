Tensions between I’m A Celebrity campmates Jack Osbourne and Kelly Brook nearly boiled over when the pair clashed over the cooking of an eel.

After comedian Eddie Kadi won 6 stars in the "A-Scare-ium" Bushtucker Trial on Wednesday (19 November), the campsite were treated to a whole eel for dinner.

Kelly, unsure how to skin the fish, asked Jack for help, before jumping back in and questioning whether the media personality wanted her take over filleting.

"I asked if you wanted me to and you said, 'yeah'", Jack told the model, "Do you know what, you do it", he added, before walking away.