Kim Kardashian has explained why she's divorcing Kanye West, suggesting she has chosen to put herself first after years of "making other people happy".

The businesswoman and TV personality, 41, opened up about the breakdown of her marriage during an interview with Vogue.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kardashian said.

“I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”

She later admitted that making those "changes" led to her decision to divorce West.

