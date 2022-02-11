Kristen Bell reveals she and Dax Shepard share bedroom with their children

Kristen Bell has revealed that she and husband Dax Shepard share a bedroom with their daughters on ocassion.

The actress, 41, and her actor husband, 47, share two children together, eight year old Lincoln and seven year old Delta, and both kids love having sleepovers in their parents’ bedroom.

Speaking on a podcast, Kristen revealed: “You know the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom”.

She proceeded to tell a hilarious story about a “really raunchy smell” coming from their room.

