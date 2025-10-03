Why Lee Miller’s work is so important in today’s climate

Lee Miller's work continues to be relevant today thanks to its humanity and tenderness, Tate Britain assistant curator Saskia Flower said as the most extensive retrospective of the trailblazing photographer opened at the iconic London gallery this week.

The Independent is pleased to announce that it is the exclusive media partner for Tate Britain’s exhibition, celebrating the career of the influential American photographer.

The retrospective follows Miller from her days as a model in the 1920s before she stepped behind the lens and forged an extraordinary career.

"Her ability to translate those experiences in profound and humane ways has resulted in extraordinarily poetic, tender, impactful images that continue to feel relevant and exciting and fresh to contemporary audiences," Flower said.

Lee Miller at Tate Britain runs from the 2nd of October to the 15th of February 2026.