Lewis Capaldi says that the birth of his first child won’t compare to his performance at Glastonbury on 27 June.

The “Someone You Loved” singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (14 July), where he spoke about his return to performing following a two-year career hiatus.

Capaldi chuckled as he said: “I assume when I have a child maybe I’ll be like ‘well maybe Glastonbury was still better’.”

The Scottish singer returned to Worthy Farm to perform last month in front of thousands of fans, after his last performance two years earlier was cut short when he struggled to manage his Tourettes symptoms on stage.