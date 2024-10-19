Candlelit vigil held for Liam Payne at his old secondary school in Wolverhampton

A vigil has been held for Liam Payne at St Peter’s Collegiate Academy in Wolverhampton - the same secondary school that the One Direction star attended as a teenager.

Mourners left candles, flowers, and drawings around a statue at the school, following Payne’s death after a balcony fall in Argentina.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.