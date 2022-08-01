Love Island: Ekin-Su and Davide crowned winners of 2022 series

After eight weeks of grafting, snogging, dates, and challenges, Love Island 2022 has drawn to a close.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned this series' winners, closely followed by Gemma Owen and Luca Bish in second place, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope in third place, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page in fourth place.

Some highlights from the summer of love include Davide and Ekin-Su’s impressions of each other, Adam Collard’s surprise return to the villa, and Indiyah’s rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” on the recorder.

