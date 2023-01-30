Married at First Sight: Bride in disbelief over new husband's secret

A bride on Married At First Sight’s season 10 premiere was shocked after a guest at the ceremony revealed a secret about her new husband.

Bronte Schofield, 29, tied the knot with Harrison Boon, 32 in Australia on Monday night’s episode (30 January).

Minutes after the couple were married, guest Jessica Tomlinson told Schofield why she recognised the groom, revealing that he had dated her friend days before the ceremony.

“No, no, you’re f*****g lying,” Schofield said.

