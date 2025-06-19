Meghan reveals early setback in acting career that was ‘really hard’

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she faced repeated setbacks in the early stages of her career that made life “really hard”.

Meghan appeared on the Aspire Podcast on Tuesday (17 June), where she said prior to her breakout role in Suits, there were “certainly not a lot of mixed race parts”.

She revealed that she would go for white and Latina roles in order to better her chances at landing a part, explaining that auditioning was a “numbers game”.

“If I'm only up for 10 parts, that could be 10 nos, but if I'm up for 30 parts because I can fit into so many different rooms, that could be 30 nos. That is a lot to chip away at, that is a lot to chip away at your self-esteem - that is really hard.”