Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans as new waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Millie Bobby Brown said her character Enola Holmes being immortalised at Madame Tussauds is a “big step” for young women in the industry.

The British actress, who plays detective Sherlock Holmes’ sister in the spin-off film franchise, surprised a group of fans at the unofficial unveiling of the wax figure at the Baker Street tourist attraction in London.

After her breakout role as Eleven in Stranger Things, Brown landed the starring role as mystery-solving-sleuth Enola Holmes in the 2020 film and its sequel two years later.

The Enola Holmes figure will feature in the new film and TV-themed zone at Madame Tussauds set to open to the public on 19 July 19.