David Bowie honoured with stone on Camden’s Music Walk of Fame

David Bowie has been honoured with a stone on London’s Music Walk of Fame in Camden Town, unveiled by fellow “Spider From Mars,” Michael “Woody” Woodmansey.

The icon will be joining other music legends honoured on the Camden High Street landmark, such as Amy Winehouse, Madness, and The Who.

Founder Lee Bennett said: “David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers ... We had to have him on the Music Walk of Fame.”

It comes as Moonage Daydream, a new documentary revealing never-before-seen footage of the late superstar, was released Friday, 22 September.

