Drake has shared how he once wore prosthetics to look like an elderly man in order to hide his identity while attending the court hearing of a friend.

Speaking to Lil Yachty for FUTUREMOOD’s A Moody Conversation, the One Dance rapper spoke about the “craziest thing” he’s ever done for someone.

Explaining that the process of putting on the prosthetics took three hours, Drake recalled how he was still recognised even under heavy makeup.

