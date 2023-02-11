Harry Styles hoping to emulate Grammys success at Brit Awards

Harry Styles will be hoping to emulate his Grammys success at tonight’s Brit Awards ceremony, 11 February.

The As It Was singer, 29, is up for four awards on Saturday, after winning best album at the Grammys for Harry’s House.

Styles has been nominated for best artist, best pop act, album of the year, and song of the year.

This years Brits have drawn significant controversy after making its categories gender-neutral for the second time, as the best artist list has been dominated entirely by men.

Sign up for our newsletters.