Footage shows the moment Harry Styles paused one of his recent concerts so a pregnant fan could use the toilet.

The amusing exchange happened during his Love on Tour show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, earlier this month.

“You go for a wee, I’m going to stall,” he told the pregnant fan, named Sian, after she asked him to help her name her soon-to-be newborn.

Styles participated in the name game, joking that it was “a lot of pressure” to help name the baby and when he asked if Sian was having a boy or a girl, she responded by saying that she needed the bathroom.