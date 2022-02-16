Nelson Mandela’s Johannesburg home turned into luxury hotel

Nelson Mandela’s Johannesburg home has reopened as a luxury hotel with promotional videos receiving a mixed reception online.

Sanctuary Mandela opened during winter in the former home of South Africa’s first black president, in the city’s Houghton neighbourhood, with Reuters sharing a video of the finished property.

Double rooms will set travellers back £196 a night, B&B, with the Presidential Suite costing from £700-800 per night.

In the luxury restaurant, Mandela’s favourite meal of stewed oxtail has inspired a ravioli dish - his former chef, Xoliswa Ndoyiya, is in charge of the menu.

