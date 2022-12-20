‘Live to Lead’: Harry and Meghan to drop new Netflix docuseries on New Year’s Eve

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will release a new Netflix docuseries, Live to Lead, on New Year’s Eve.

Dropping just a few weeks after their tell-all documentary about their life in California and their relationship with the royal family, the new project will feature interviews with world leaders including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Jacinda Ardern, and Bryan Stevenson.

Harry and Meghan say the seven-part series, “about people who have made brave choices”, has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.

