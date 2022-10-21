Netflix adds ‘fiction’ disclaimer to The Crown after Judi Dench’s open letter

Netflix have added a disclaimer to a trailer for the new series of The Crown after Dame Judi Dench penned an open letter for viewers to be given clarification.

The fifth series follows the events of the 1990s, in which several royal marriages collapsed.

Dame Judi wrote a letter to the Times, calling for the show's "status as fictionalised drama" to be made clear.

A clarification on YouTube reads: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

Sign up for our newsletters.