Prince Harry admitted on Netflix's freshly dropped docuseries that he met Meghan Markel on Instagram.

"I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat," Harry said.

Meghan then cringed and revealed that she had the "dog ear" filter in the video he first saw, saying "that's what he saw of me."

He said it caught his interest, and his thoughts were: "Who is that?"

A friend then sent her an email saying "Prince Haz" would like to meet her.

