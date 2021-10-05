Netflix is riding high on the success of the new series from South Korea, Squid Game, after it hit number one in more than 90 countries.

The brutal drama about down-on-their-luck people competing in a series of violent kids' games, could become the streaming platform’s biggest hit in its history.

Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Monday: “Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English-language show in the world, for sure. It’s only been out for nine days, and it’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”