Nicki Minaj & Rosalía both tease upcoming albums

Recording artists Nicki Minaj and Rosalia have each teased fans with previews of their highly anticipated upcoming albums.

Nicki, 39, is set to release her fifth studio album this summer, four years after her last album, Queen.

She has released a 10-minute mini movie of her latest single from the album, Do We Have A Problem? featuring Lil Baby.

Spanish singer Rosalia, 28, has also released the first single from her upcoming album.

Called Saoko, it’s the leading track of her long-awaited album, following in the footsteps of her2018 Grammy-winning album.

