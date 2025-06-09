Nicole Scherzinger breaks down in tears during Tony Award acceptance speech

Nicole Scherzinger broke down in tears as she accepted her first ever Broadway accolade at the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

The Pussycat Dolls singer won Best Leading Actress in a Musical award for her performance of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

Accepting her award at the star-studded ceremony in New York on Sunday (8 June), the 46-year-old broke down in tears.

She said: “Growing up I always felt like I didn't belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home at last.”