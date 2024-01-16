Noah Schnapp breaks silence on zionism claims after fierce backlash

Noah Schnapp has recorded a video clarifying his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In November, the Stranger Things actor faced backlash after a video appeared to show him holding stickers that read “Zionism is sexy”.

In a TikTok on Tuesday (16 January), the 19-year-old said he feels like his thoughts “have been so far misconstrued beyond anything even close to what I believe.”

“I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict... anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope to an end to the hostility on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people,” he added.