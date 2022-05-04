Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, delighting fans on Star Wars Day (4 May).

The teaser features Ewan McGregor returning to his iconic role as the Jedi Master, after more than 15 years away.

During the short preview, Obi-Wan can be seen trying to convince a reluctant Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) to let him train a young Luke Skywalker.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on 27 May and will run for six episodes.

