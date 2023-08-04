Singer Olivia Dean performed her single “Dive” in an exclusive session at the Montreux Jazz Festival for Music Box.

Following the release of her debut album Messy, which is shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize, the east London-born artist has been going down a storm with her festival appearances, including Montreux.

This year, Montreux enjoyed its biggest attendance yet, with artists including Bob Dylan, Lil Nas X, and Nile Rodgers on the lineup, and The Independent as its exclusive global media partner.

